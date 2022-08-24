White completed 12 of 17 passes for 90 yards in Monday's 24-16 preseason win over the Falcons. He added one yard on one rushing attempt and didn't record a touchdown or turnover.

With the Jets resting a number of notable starters, White got the start surrounded by second-stringers and struggled against Atlanta's first-string defense. The Jets trailed 16-3 when White's night ended one drive into the second quarter, and Chris Streveler led a second-half comeback for the second time in as many weeks. With White struggling and Streveler surging, the former's roster spot could be in jeopardy barring a bounce-back performance in Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants.