Jets head coach Robert Saleh said White will remain the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Though he's still tending to a fractured rib, White will begin Week 18 prep Wednesday as a full participant and is on tap for his second straight start, despite the fact that the 7-9 Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention. After sitting out Weeks 15 and 16 due to the rib issue, White returned to the lineup for this past Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks and struggled to move the offense, completing just 23 of 46 pass attempts for 200 yards and two interceptions while also losing a fumble. Despite White's poor showing, the Jets will stick with him rather than turning the offense back over to Zach Wilson, whom Saleh confirmed will be a healthy inactive for the season finale. Joe Flacco will dress as White's backup.