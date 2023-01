White (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's road matchup against the Dolphins, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

With White out for the regular-season finale, Joe Flacco will start for the Jets on Sunday while Zach Wilson operates as the No. 2 option, per Costello. New York's plan had been to start White in Week 18 if healthy, but the team will now have to pivot to 37-year-old veteran Flacco to close out the 2022 regular season.