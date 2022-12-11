White (ribs) completed 27 of 44 passes for 268 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. After the game, the team sent him to the hospital as a precaution, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

White exited for two plays in the second quarter after taking an unpenalized big hit from Tre'Davious White as he threw a 24-yard pass to Elijah Moore, then went to the locker room again in the third after Matt Milano drove him into the ground on another play that didn't draw a flag. Clearly in pain, White returned again as the Jets tried to stage a comeback after being shut out in the first half. It's a good sign that White was able to finish the game, and coach Robert Saleh said afterward that White's ribs checked out fine before he came back in and confirmed that White will be the starter Week 15 against the Lions if healthy enough to play, per Connor Hughes of The Athletic and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, respectively.