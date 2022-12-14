Head coach Robert Saleh said White (ribs) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but the Jets are still preparing as though the quarterback will start Sunday's game against the Lions, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Though White exited on two occasions in this past Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills due to the rib issue, he proceeded to miss only six snaps on offense and finished the day with 27 completions for 268 yards on 44 pass attempts. White was briefly checked out in a Buffalo-area hospital following the game, though no serious damage was detected. The fact that he'll be on the practice field in any capacity to begin Week 15 prep is a good sign that he'll be good to go this Sunday, but if White doesn't progress from the injury as anticipated and isn't available to start, the Jets would likely turn the offense back over to Zach Wilson. Saleh confirmed that Wilson will leapfrog Joe Flacco on the depth chart this week to serve as White's top backup.