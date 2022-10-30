White is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots as the Jets' No. 2 quarterback.

Beyond starter Zach Wilson, there have been unique circumstances in the Jets quarterback room this week. Chris Streveler was activated from the practice squad, but he won't end up suiting up for the Week 8 matchup. Joe Flacco -- who had been considered the primary backup to Wilson since Week 4 -- is also a healthy scratch for the contest, leaving White as the only other active option after Wilson. The second-year quarterback appeared in four games last season for the Jets and completed 66.7 percent of his passes, but he also racked up eight interceptions over that stretch.