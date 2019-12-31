Play

White signed a reserve/future contract with the Jets on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

White signed with the Jets' practice squad in September after being selected in the fifth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cowboys. White threw for 61 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 27 games for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers while completing 66.4% of his passes.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories