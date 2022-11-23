Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that White will start Sunday's game against the Bears.

The decision sends Zach Wilson -- the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft -- to the bench, with Saleh noting that Wilson "needs a reset" after a poor showing in last week's 10-3 loss to the Patriots, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. According to Eric Allen of the Jets' official site, Joe Flacco will serve as the No. 2 option behind White, who becomes a fantasy option to consider in Week 12 for those in two-quarterback or superflex leagues who had been relying on Wilson or are otherwise looking for some signal-caller depth. In his lone NFL regular-season action in 2021, White made four appearances (three starts) and completed 66.7 percent of his 132 pass attempts for 953 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions while losing one yard on five rush attempts.