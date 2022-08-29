White completed 13 of 17 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-27 preseason win over the Giants.

White came in after Joe Flacco and before Chris Streveler. He let Braxton Berrios do most of the work on a 21-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, then capped a strong two-minute drill with a 19-yard touchdown to Jeff Smith late in the first half. White's strongest performance of the preseason likely did enough to secure him a roster spot over Streveler, who later led a third second-half comeback in as many preseason games for the Jets.