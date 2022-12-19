Coach Robert Saleh revealed Monday that White (ribs) has yet to be cleared for contact, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports, so White's unlikely to play Thursday against the Jaguars.

White's dealing with fractured ribs, so while he feels good enough to play, the medical staff has to wait for the risk of further injury to subside before clearing him. Barring a sudden turnaround, Zach Wilson will be tasked with starting a second consecutive game for the 7-7 Jets, whose playoff hopes hang in the balance.