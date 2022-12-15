White (rib) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Though the sore rib White sustained in last Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills resulted in his practice reps being managed for the second day in a row, the quarterback said after Thursday's session that he has no doubt he'll be available to make his fourth consecutive start this weekend against the Lions, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. Before a determination is made on whether White will carry an injury designation into Sunday, the Jets will see if the signal-caller can increase his practice activity Friday.