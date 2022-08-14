White completed 10 of 20 passes for 98 yards and rushed once for minus-3 yards in Friday's 24-21 preseason win over the Eagles

White entered the game after starter Zach Wilson departed due to a knee injury, which is expected to keep Wilson sidelined for 2-4 weeks. Chris Streveler threw two touchdowns after replacing White but remains well behind White in New York's quarterback pecking order. Joe Flacco -- who was inactive Friday -- is expected to get the first crack at regular season playing time if Wilson's not ready to return by Week 1, but White would likely be kept around as the backup in such a scenario. If Wilson's ready to dress for the Sept. 11 season opener, Jets brass would have to decide between keeping three quarterbacks, trading White or attempting to put him on the practice squad.