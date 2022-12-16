White (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday and planned to play through the rib injury this weekend, but he won't be cleared for contact in time for Sunday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Zach Wilson will retake the reigns under center for the Jets with White sidelined. New York has a quick turnaround Week 16 with a matchup against Jacksonville up next Thursday, and Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports White should have a chance to play in that contest.