Williams is set to sign a one-year deal with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, Williams' deal with New York is worth up to $15 million. The 2017 first-rounder is bouncing back from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 3 while with the Chargers last season. Given the timing of the injury, however, Williams should be ready to go before the start of the 2024 season, at which point he'll provide the Jets with a viable starting wideout option opposite Garrett Wilson.