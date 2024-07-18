The Jets placed Williams (knee) on the active/PUP list Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

It's been expected that Williams would training camp on the PUP list as he works his way back from an ACL tear, with August representing a potential target for the veteran wideout's activation. The 29-year-old can come off the PUP list at any point throughout training camp, once cleared for practice activities, and he still has just over three weeks to get ready for the Jets' preseason opener against Washington. Williams still seems to have a chance at being available for Week 1, thought he could still have to to ramp up his activity level early in the season. If he can quickly return to full strength without suffering any notable setbacks in his recovery, Williams will have the opportunity to emerge as a pivotal player behind Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall in the Jets' top-heavy offense.