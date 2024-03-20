Williams noted Wednesday that he's "on schedule" in his recovery from knee surgery and expects to be ready for the start of the 2024 season, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Williams, who tore his ACL in Week 3 last season while with the Chargers, indicated that at this stage he's four and a half months removed from getting his knee repaired. With that in mind, Williams -- who signed a one-year deal with the Jets on Tuesday with a maximum value of $15 million -- was noncommittal about whether he'd be ready for training camp in late July, according to Cimini. Once the 29-year-old pass catcher moves fully past his injury, the 6-foot-4, 218-pounder will provide his new team with a field-stretching option with good size to start opposite Garrett Wilson. In terms of opportunity, Williams appears to have found a good fit with New York as part of a 1-2 punch at wideout in an offense that will be helmed by QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), who's also bouncing back from a season-ending injury.