The Dolphins are slated to trade Fitzpatrick to the Jets in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In 14 regular-season games with Miami last season, Fitzpatrick recorded 82 tackles (59 solo) and one interception. The addition of Fitzpatrick will bolster the Jets secondary ahead of the 2026 campaign, with the acquisition of the 29-year-old safety coming at an affordable cost to the franchise in terms of draft capital. Meanwhile, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Fitzpatrick is set to ink a three-year, $40 million deal with his new team in the wake of the trade.