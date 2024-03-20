Moses (pectoral) plans to be ready for training camp, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Cimini relayed Wednesday that Moses underwent surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle (that the OT suffered in Week 4 last season and played through) six weeks ago. Once healthy, the 33-year-old -- who started 16 regular-season games for the Jets in 2021 -- is slated to bolster New York's offensive line in front of QB Aaron Rodgers after being re-acquired last week in a trade with Baltimore, where Moses played the last two years.