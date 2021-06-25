The Jets will sign Moses, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Moses' deal calls for a $3.6 million base salary and can get up to $5.3 million, factoring in playing time incentives. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Moses figures to start at right tackle for the Jets, an arrangement that would allow George Fant move into a backup/swing tackle role.
More News
-
Morgan Moses: Time up in Washington•
-
Football Team's Morgan Moses: Likely out in Washington•
-
Football Team's Morgan Moses: Ready for Week 16•
-
Football Team's Morgan Moses: Return labeled questionable•
-
Football Team's Morgan Moses: Clear for Week 14•
-
Football Team's Morgan Moses: Gearing up Monday•