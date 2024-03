Moses will be traded from the Ravens to the Jets on Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The Jets will swap fourth-round selections in the 2024 Draft with Baltimore, while also sending them a sixth-round selection in the trade for Moses, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The 33-year-old should now take over at right tackle for New York, where he played and started 16 games in 2021.