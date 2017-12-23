Claiborne (foot) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Claiborne started the week not practicing but was able to progress to a full participant Friday. The 27-year-old has 37 tackles (29 solo) and one interception in 13 games this season, but has recorded more than a single tackle in only one of the last five games.

