Claiborne is recovering from a hand bruise, but he's expected to be ready for training camp, Connor Hughes of The Athletic New York reports.

Claiborne was spotted with a cast on his left hand Tuesday, but it appears he's avoided a serious issue with it and the team will just keep him out of commission until training camp rolls around. Assuming he's back for camp, Claiborne is expected to serve as a starting cornerback once again for the Jets, coming off a 43-tackle (34 solo) campaign in 2017. However, he's never totaled more than one interception in a season, limiting his upside as an IDP option.