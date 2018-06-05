Jets' Morris Claiborne: Dealing with hand bruise
Claiborne is recovering from a hand bruise, but he's expected to be ready for training camp, Connor Hughes of The Athletic New York reports.
Claiborne was spotted with a cast on his left hand Tuesday, but it appears he's avoided a serious issue with it and the team will just keep him out of commission until training camp rolls around. Assuming he's back for camp, Claiborne is expected to serve as a starting cornerback once again for the Jets, coming off a 43-tackle (34 solo) campaign in 2017. However, he's never totaled more than one interception in a season, limiting his upside as an IDP option.
