Claiborne (foot) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

Claiborne has been dealing with foot and lower leg injuries all season, but has only missed one game thus far. With the Jets effectively eliminated from playoff contention, New York may be cautious with Claiborne's foot. In the event he sits, expect Darryl Roberts to see an expanded role at cornerback in Week 15.

