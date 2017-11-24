Claiborne (foot) practiced without limitations Thursday and is in line to play Sunday against the Panthers.

Claiborne took full advantage of the bye week and will return to his starting cornerback role. The sixth-year pro has 31 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception through nine games. He has a high ceiling, and he may have more opportunities to shine against a Panthers' offense that is fond of airing it out.

