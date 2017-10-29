Claiborne suffered a foot injury Sunday against the Falcons and didn't return, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Claiborne has been playing virtually every snap this season, so it'll be a tough hit if he can't recover during the short week ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Bills. The 27-year-old corner has 30 tackles (23 solo) and one interception this season.

