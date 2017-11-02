Jets' Morris Claiborne: Inactive Thursday
Claiborne (foot) has been ruled inactive for Thursday's matchup with the Bills.
Claiborne was held out of practice all week after injuring his foot Sunday against the Falcons. While the injury is not severe, the Jets clearly felt no need to rush Claiborne back into action on a short week, so it will be up to Rashard Robinson and Juston Burris to fill in at cornerback Thursday night.
