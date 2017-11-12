Claiborne hurt his foot Sunday against the Buccaneers and is doubtful to return, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Claiborne is on pace for his best season yet, with 30 tackles (23 solo) six pass breakups and one interception so far. Luckily, the Jets have a bye week approaching, so Claiborne will have two weeks to recover before he's called upon again.