Claiborne left Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Jaguars with a stomach illness, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

Claiborne recorded five tackles (four solo) before departing. It doesn't sound like anything that would keep the 28-year-old out of a Week 5 home matchup with Denver, but Buster Skrine would be in line to start in the event it does.

More News
Our Latest Stories