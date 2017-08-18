Jets' Morris Claiborne: Looking to stay healthy in 2017
Claiborne (ribs) is looking to bounce back from his injury riddled past and stay healthy in 2017, Bob Glauber of Newsday reports.
Claiborne has played more than 11 games in a single season just once in his first five years in the league, that being his rookie year. He's dealt with a plethora of injuries but is healthy and working well with his new team so far. He's expected to be a top cover corner for the Jets, and the team could struggle in pass coverage if Claiborne is forced to miss an extended period of time at any point in the season.
