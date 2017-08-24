Jets' Morris Claiborne: Misses another practice
Claiborne (shoulder) missed his second consecutive practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.
The severity of the issue is not known at this time, but there is nothing to indicate it is anything serious. His status for the team's upcoming preseason matchup against the Giants should help get a better gauge on the situation.
