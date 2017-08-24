Jets' Morris Claiborne: Misses third straight practice
Claiborne (shoulder) remained sidelined Thursday for the third consecutive practice session,Eric Allen of the Jets' official sitereports.
Claiborne is slotted to be a starter at cornerback, but the Jets are no doubt hoping to see him healthy and in game action soon. The veteran hopes to suit up and play Saturday versus the Giants.
