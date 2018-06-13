Claiborne will require a soft brace on his surgically repaired left wrist for the next 4-to-6 weeks, Calvin Watkins of Newsday reports.

Claiborne underwent surgery on the wrist during his rookie season and needed a procedure on his left pinkie finger several years back, so the team wants to ensure the veteran cornerback avoids a more serious setback after recently sustaining a severe bruise in the area. He has already been donning the cast for two weeks, so the Jets are hopeful that he'll be back to full strength for the start of training camp. Claiborne is projected to serve in a starting role again in 2018 after appearing in 15 games in his first campaign in New York, logging 43 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception.