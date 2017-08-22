Jets' Morris Claiborne: Not practicing Tuesday
Claiborne (undisclosed) will not practice Tuesday, Darryl Slater of The Star-Ledger reports.
Just getting over a rib injury, Claiborne was spotted in the rehab area instead of the practice field Tuesday. It is a main focus for Claiborne to stay healthy this season, as he has missed 33 games over his first five seasons. The Jets play Saturday against the city-rival Giants, so expect this game to be a good indication of his health going forward.
