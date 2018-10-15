Claiborne recorded four tackles (three solo), defended two passes and scored a 17-yard interception touchdown in Sunday's 42-34 win over the Colts.

Claiborne didn't take long to make an impact, taking a deflected pass to the house just 12 seconds in. He's filling in admirably for Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) as the team's top cornerback and is locked in as a top-two option at the position for New York regardless of Johnson's status.