Jets' Morris Claiborne: Pick-six in Week 6
Claiborne recorded four tackles (three solo), defended two passes and scored a 17-yard interception touchdown in Sunday's 42-34 win over the Colts.
Claiborne didn't take long to make an impact, taking a deflected pass to the house just 12 seconds in. He's filling in admirably for Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) as the team's top cornerback and is locked in as a top-two option at the position for New York regardless of Johnson's status.
More News
-
Jets' Morris Claiborne: Practicing fully Wednesday•
-
Jets' Morris Claiborne: Leaves with illness Sunday•
-
Jets' Morris Claiborne: Plays 23 snaps in preseason Week 2•
-
Jets' Morris Claiborne: Needs cast for 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Jets' Morris Claiborne: Dealing with hand bruise•
-
Jets' Morris Claiborne: Sidelined at OTAs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...