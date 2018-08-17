Jets' Morris Claiborne: Plays 23 snaps in preseason Week 2
Claiborne (hand) took the field for 23 snaps and made one tackle during Thursday's preseason contest against the Redskins.
Claiborne was expected to sport a hand brace for 6-to-8 weeks after undergoing surgery on his left wrist during the offseason. Now healthy, he is expected to resume his role as a starting cornerback, coming off of a 43-tackle (34 solo) season in 2017.
