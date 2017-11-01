Jets' Morris Claiborne: Questionable for Thursday
Claiborne (foot) is listed as questionable to play Thursday against the Bills.
Claiborne was held out of practice this week due to a sore foot that, fortunately, was confirmed Monday to not be anything more severe. We'd look for Rashard Robinson and Juston Burris to take on expanded roles if Claiborne is ultimately ruled out.
