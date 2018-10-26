Jets' Morris Claiborne: Questionable for Week 8
Claiborne (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Matt Stypulkoski of NJ Advance reports.
Claiborne logged two limited practice sessions to close out the week, and appears to be legitimately questionable the Week 8 matchup. If Claiborne is healthy enough to suit up, it appears likely that the 28-year-old will serve as the team's top cornerback with Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) listed as doubtful.
More News
-
Jets' Morris Claiborne: Pick-six in Week 6•
-
Jets' Morris Claiborne: Practicing fully Wednesday•
-
Jets' Morris Claiborne: Leaves with illness Sunday•
-
Jets' Morris Claiborne: Plays 23 snaps in preseason Week 2•
-
Jets' Morris Claiborne: Needs cast for 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Jets' Morris Claiborne: Dealing with hand bruise•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...