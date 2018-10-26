Claiborne (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Matt Stypulkoski of NJ Advance reports.

Claiborne logged two limited practice sessions to close out the week, and appears to be legitimately questionable the Week 8 matchup. If Claiborne is healthy enough to suit up, it appears likely that the 28-year-old will serve as the team's top cornerback with Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) listed as doubtful.

