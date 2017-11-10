Claiborne (foot) participated in Friday's practice but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Todd Bowls said that Claiborne "did a lot more" in practice Friday than he did Thursday, so it looks like he is trending in the right direction for Sunday's game. Expect him to ultimately be a game-time decision this weekend.

