Jets' Morris Claiborne: Re-signs with Jets
Claiborne signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Jets on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Claiborne had one of the best season of his career in 2017, playing in 15 games while recording 43 tackles and eight passes defensed. He'll figure to be one of the team's starting cornerbacks once again in 2018.
