Jets' Morris Claiborne: Returns to game
Claiborne (stinger) has returned to Sunday's game, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Claiborne suffered a stinger early in the first quarter of Sunday's game. The issue wasn't thought to be serious and likely won't impact Claiborne much at all going forward.
