Claiborne was seen with a cast on his left hand during OTAs on Tuesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

It's unclear what the injury is, but it could be either the hand or wrist for Claiborne, who signed a one-year contract with the Jets back in March. The Jets will likely provide an update on Claiborne's health later on, but given that he is in a cast, the team will surely take every precautionary measure this early in the offseason.