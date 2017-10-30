Jets' Morris Claiborne: Sits out Monday's practice
Claiborne (foot) did not practice Monday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
The Jets cornerback suffered the foot injury during Sunday's loss to Atlanta in which he did not return to the game. Following an MRI, the team announced that he's currently dealing with a sore foot. The relatively vague injury doesn't appear to be too serious, but we'll have a stronger understanding of his game status for Thursday based on the injury report later this week.
