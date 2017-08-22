Jets' Morris Claiborne: Sits out of Tuesday's practice
Claiborne won't practice Tuesday, Darryl Slater of The Star-Ledger reports.
The team hasn't specified any injury to Claiborne leaving us all curious as to what's plaguing him. According to reports, Claiborne was seen working in the rehab area but it's still unclear as of what he was rehabbing. The team will likely provide some further clarification after practice.
