Jets' Morris Claiborne: Sits out practice Wednesday
Claiborne (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of NJ.com reports.
Claiborne has been nursing this injury for a majority of the season, but it's only kept him out one game -- Week 9 against Buffalo. He started Week 16's practice slate on the sidelines as well, so he's still in a good position to play Sunday against the Patriots. However, with just nine tackles (eight solo) and one pass breakup in his last six appearances, Claiborne isn't much of an IDP threat at this time anyway.
