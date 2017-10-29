Claiborne said his X-ray came back negative, but he'll have a MRI done Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

It's a good sign that there isn't any bone damage, but the MRI could reveal even more troubling news. If that news keeps Claiborne out for an extended period, expect Darryl Roberts to slot in as a starting corner.

