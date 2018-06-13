Claiborne will be forced to wear a soft brace on his left wrist for 6-8 weeks in total, having already sported it for two weeks, Calvin Watkins of Newsday reports. He's dealing with a severe bruise that includes some swelling.

Claiborne reportedly underwent surgery on his left wrist his rookie season and on his left pinky years back, so it's safe to say the team will likely take a cautious approach regarding his return. The length of recovery places his timeline to shed the cast around the start of training camp. Assuming he can rejoin practice sometime during camp, the seventh-year cornerback is expected to slot in as a starter once again.