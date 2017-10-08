Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Available Sunday
Wilkerson (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against Cleveland.
Wilkerson played through his injury last week and was likely included on the injury report this past week as more of a safety measure than anything else. Look for him to see his usual role at starting defensive tackle for the Jets.
