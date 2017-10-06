Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Continues to nurse shoulder

Wilkerson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Wilkerson was able to play Week 4 against the Jags with this shoulder injury, so he's likely wearing the questionable tag as a cautionary measure for possible setbacks. He'll have trouble pressuring a mobile Browns' quarterback, DeShone Kizer, so he may have to wait another week to get back on the sack train. If he can't play, though, expect to see Lawrence Thomas to take over at defensive end.