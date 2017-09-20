Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Dealing with shoulder injury

Wilkerson is dealing with a shoulder bruise and did not practice Wednesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Wilkerson suffered the injury at some point during Sunday's loss to the Raiders, but he still finished the game and played 48 of 57 defensive snaps. It's unclear at this point if the 27-year-old's status for Week 3 is in doubt, but that should become clearer following Thursday and Friday's practices.