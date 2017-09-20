Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Dealing with shoulder injury
Wilkerson is dealing with a shoulder bruise and did not practice Wednesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Wilkerson suffered the injury at some point during Sunday's loss to the Raiders, but he still finished the game and played 48 of 57 defensive snaps. It's unclear at this point if the 27-year-old's status for Week 3 is in doubt, but that should become clearer following Thursday and Friday's practices.
More News
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...