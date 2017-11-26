Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Gearing up Sunday
Wilkerson (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Wilkerson has consistently logged snap counts above 50 recently, and it's paid off, as he has 13 tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups and one interception in the last four games. He has been playing with this toe injury for the last few weeks at this production level, so fantasy owners shouldn't worry about his participation being limited Sunday.
